Every one of us is responsible for safeguarding this Bank and should, therefore, remain vigilant about the elements that can harm this institution besides defrauding its customers or the staff.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash stated this after kick-starting the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW – 2023) across the Bank in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, Chief Vigilance Officer Ambrish Kumar Mishra, General Managers, DGMs and other senior officers of the Bank. He also administered the integrity pledge on the occasion, wherein the participants pledged to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability while discharging their duties.

Notably, the nation-wide vigilance awareness week is one of the main tools of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for preventive vigilance with focus on building awareness and re-affirming the commitment of every citizen of the country to uphold integrity in public governance.

Emphasizing upon the importance of taking on corruption in line with the theme chosen by the CVC – Say No to Corruption: Commit to the Nation – MD & CEO said, “Through the preventive vigilance methods, the unscrupulous elements engaged in any kind of corruption need to be identified for which I request whistle-blowers to come forward and urge the management to encourage whistle-blowing at every level of the hierarchy. Let us relay the message to every stakeholder that there is zero-tolerance for corruption in the Bank.”

While asking for the support from management and staff for eradication of corruption and its attendant practices from the Bank, he assured the bona-fide employees that they don’t need to worry about the work done in the interest of the Bank with due diligence and sincerity.

MD further sensitized the participants that the Turnaround Time (TAT) for task needs to be strictly complied with as its non-adherence leads to lack of transparency which also amounts to a sort of corruption.

Earlier, CVO dwelt upon the significance of vigilance awareness week – 2023, saying that the purpose of the observance of the week (30th October to 5th November) is to inculcate true spirit of participative vigilance among the staff in order to undertake effective preventive measures to minimise the scope for corruption in the organization.

He said that after adopting the CVC Guidelines in 2019, the Bank is making a steady progress on the vigilance front. “Besides administering integrity pledge to the staff at all across the Bank levels many programs have been planned for the week that include flashing of banners on importance of Anti-Corruption and Whistle blowing in offices and branches, essay competition, online quiz programs and work-shops on preventive vigilance awareness for the staff”, he added.