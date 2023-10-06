Srinagar: In a major relief to the power crisis that had gripped J&K since the past few days, the UT administration Thursday claimed to have procured 400 MWs of electricity from Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre. An additional 150 MWs are likely to be procured by October 9.

Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department (PDD), H Rajesh Prasad said that the department has been able to resolve the issue by 90 per cent so far.

“We have procured 150 MWs from the UP government and 250 MWs from the Central government. So a total 400 MWs of extra power has been managed so far,” Prasad said.

He said that from 09 October onwards, the department will be able to get additional 150 MWS.”With additional 150 MWs of power, we will have a total of 550 MWs of additional electricity and I believe that will suffice the demand,” Prasad said.

He said: “We have got the additional electricity from the UP government, which will be returned to them in summers when the power generation in Kashmir remains high,” he said, adding that the situation has been brought under control by procuring additional electricity.

Asked about the demand, he said that in Kashmir it is 1050 MWs while in Jammu, it is 1000 MWs. “Presently, there is a shortage of 150 MWs, which will be filled by or before October 06,” he said.

He further added that adequate electricity will be ensured to the consumers after the procuring of additional electricity, adding that the power cuts were the outcome of low power generation due to the prolonged dry spell that led to reduction in water discharge in major water bodies.

Asked about the power schedule in winters, he said the people will witness adequate electricity like last year. “During peak hours, we are getting electricity at the rate of Rs 12 per unit from power exchanges, we will still manage and ensure adequate electricity and the situation will be as good as last year,” he said. It may be recalled that since the past few days, acute power shortage was witnessed in J&K with the power department resorting to two-and-half hour cuts thrice a day. Long cuts had irked consumers across the UT raising questions on the installation of smart meters in most parts of the Valley, especially the summer capital Srinagar. Smart meters were installed with a promise that the consumer will get uninterrupted 24×7 power supply.KNO

