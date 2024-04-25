SVEEP: Voter awareness rally held at KU

SRINAGAR: To sensitise the youth especially, the first time voters, about the significance of voting under its SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) campaign, the Kashmir University (KU), Thursday organised a voter awareness rally here at the main campus.

The rally was organised by the Office of the Programme Coordinator, National Service Scheme (NSS), in which the university faculty, staff, scholars, students and around 100 NSS volunteers, registered and actively participated.

The participants chanted slogans like ‘make a change, be the change’ while displaying banners that emphasised exercising the right to vote and that how a single vote can make a big difference, echoing the sentiment of empowerment through active citizenship, an official statement issued here read.

In her message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, reiterated her commitment to ensure that the university remains abuzz with activities whereby students, scholars and staff in their respective capacities, as well as teams, contribute to the education and awareness of the masses about the significance of participation by casting their votes in the upcoming elections, a spokesperson said in the statement.

“Our university is deeply committed to encouraging a culture of democratic engagement and civic responsibility. Through various initiatives, we are trying to educate and empower individuals about the significance of their participation in the democratic process,” Prof Khan said.

Dean, Students Welfare, Prof Shamim Ahmad Shah, outlined the detailed roster of the upcoming campus activities whereby students, scholars, noted speakers and hostel boarders will engage in various discussions, debates and deliberations besides art competitions, musicals, and cultural programmes.

“The aim is to sensitise masses and educate them of the role and responsibility of the eligible citizenry to ensure a vibrant social, economic and political setup which is possible only when we actively participate in filling the ballot,” Prof Shamim said.

NSS Programme Coordinator, Dr Musavir Ahmed, while highlighting the significance of participating in the electoral process, said that the varsity remains dedicated to promote awareness and encourage every eligible citizen to cast their vote.

“As we gear up for the upcoming elections, let us uphold the democratic values that form the foundation of our society,” he added.

On the occasion, students from different backgrounds also spoke about the world’s largest election festival while expressing their excitement to cast their votes for the very first time, the statement read.