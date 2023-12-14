Hail ‘better infrastructure’ at SMHS, acknowledge local doctors’ skills, expertise

Srinagar: Surgeons from various parts of the country underwent specialized training in laparoscopic hernia procedures at SMHS Srinagar. Following the training, surgeons expressed confidence in their ability to perform such surgeries effortlessly.

Prof Dr Iqbal Saleem Mir, Head of the Department of Surgery at GMC & SMHS Hospital, informed that GMC Srinagar, particularly SMHS Hospital, has emerged as a focal point for learning and exchanging expertise in this advanced surgical technique. This underlines J&K’s increasing influence in the field, which is expected to continue, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Iqbal said that seven surgeons from different parts of India visited GMC Srinagar for the first time, where they received training in advanced laparoscopic hernia surgery. “It is a commendable achievement for GMC Srinagar to attract and impart training to professionals from outside,” he said.

Surgeons from outside J&K learn advanced laparoscopic hernia surgery at GMC 5 Surgeons from outside J&K learn advanced laparoscopic hernia surgery at GMC 6 Surgeons from outside J&K learn advanced laparoscopic hernia surgery at GMC 7

After completing the training, surgeons from different states acknowledged that the faculty of the Surgery Department shared valuable skills and knowledge with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Hardeep Singh from Chandigarh, one of the participating surgeons, said he gained invaluable knowledge from exposure to different surgical approaches. “Learning from surgeons outside my familiar setting has broadened my understanding of laparoscopic techniques. The exchange of ideas and insights has been a game-changer,” he remarked.

Dr Sunali Mithal, another participant from Delhi, highlighted the importance of learning different techniques from experts for the safety of patients. “Learning from surgeons at GMC Srinagar not only expanded my skill set but has also created a network of professionals I can consult and collaborate with in the future,” she said.

The surgeons hailed the better infrastructure available at SMHS and acknowledged the local doctors’ high level of skill and expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Iqbal said the effort was aimed at enhancing the medical community’s proficiency in laparoscopic techniques, fostering a cross-cultural exchange of medical expertise. “Local doctors would typically travel outside the region for specialized training, and it is the first time that doctors from outside visited Kashmir to learn,” he said.

Explaining the laparoscopic hernia repair technique, Dr Mir said it is a minimally invasive surgical procedure utilizing three to four small incisions and a laparoscope—a thin tube with a camera on the end—to guide the surgeon. “In some cases, mesh may be used to support protruding tissues. The procedure typically takes one hour or less to complete,” he explained.

Hernias, a gap in the abdominal wall resulting from muscle weakness, allow abdominal tissues or intestines to protrude. “If left untreated, hernias can lead to serious health complications, including infection and/or loss of blood to the intestine,” he said.

“Laparoscopic hernia repair is employed to treat hernias across age groups and genders, from children to the elderly,” Dr Iqbal added.