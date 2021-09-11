Students, staff being vaccinated for early reopening of colleges in J&K: LG

Srinagar: The LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that the administration was trying to vaccinate all students and staff of college to resume the academics at earliest.

“We are trying to vaccinate the students above 18 years of age and the professors and the teacher in academic institutions so that we will be ready to resume education in college,” the LG said on the sidelines of a book-release at SKICC.

“A special vaccination drive is being conducted in this regard,” he added.

Sinha along with Vice-Chancellor Central University of Kashmir Mehraj ud din Mir and other officials released a book “Analysis of Accreditation Report of Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh” during a function , at SKICC, Srinagar.