The National School of Drama (NSD) Repertory Company, in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, is organizing the Srinagar Theatre Festival 2023 in Srinagar from 6-10, November 2023. NSD Repertory Company will be performing its play for the first time in the city of Srinagar.

Earlier in the months of June and July, NSD Repertory Company organized the Summer Theatre Festival 2023 at different locations in Odisha and Delhi, reaching about 1,04,000 public through different segments of the festival. The Company has been providing a professional platform for the graduates of NSD and other theatre schools as well as experienced theatre practitioners of India.

While providing an overview of the upcoming Srinagar Theatre Festival 2023 starting early next week on 6th November, 2023, Shri Rajesh Singh, Chief of the Repertory Company, National School of Drama said that the inaugural ceremony of the festival will be graced by Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages as Guest of Honour while Shri Bharat Singh Manhas and Shri Bashir Dada will be the Special Guests. On the occasion, the inaugural address will be delivered by Shri Paresh Rawal, Chairperson, NSD Society and presided over by Shri Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, NSD. Mr. M. Amin Bhat, Mr. Nisar Naseem, Mr. Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Mr. Ayash Arif will also attend the said event.

“Laila Majunun”, a play written by Ismail Chunara and directed by renowned personality of Indian Theatre, Padma Shri Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj, will be showcased in the Inaugural ceremony.

During the period of the festival, various plays will be staged including “Khoob Ladi Mardaani Subhadra Ki Zubani” written by Asif Ali and Directed by Bharti Sharma, “Maai Ri Main Ka Se Kahun” a musical play based upon Vijaydan Detha’s story Dhuvidha and directed by Ajay Kumar, “Andha Yug” written by Dharamvir Bharti and directed by Padma Shri Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj and “Taj mahal Ka Tender” written by Ajay Shukla and directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy.

Shri Rajesh Singh impressed upon the masses to take this festival as a unique and memorable opportunity and make sure to attend the festival from 6-10 November 2023. The plays will be staged daily at 3:00 PM at Tagore Hall, Srinagar and the entry will be free of cost on first come first serve basis.