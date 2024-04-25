Spiritually yours: Come, find solace in Kashmir as J&K goes whole hog to promote religious tourism

Srinagar, Apr 23: Jammu and Kashmir government has gone whole hog to promote Union Territory (UT) as a premier religious destination.

Spiritual or religious tourism is gaining pace within India, with a huge chunk of tourists traveling to various cities and destinations for spiritual bliss.

According to an analysis by online travel aggregator (OTA) MakeMyTrip, spiritual destinations are stealing the show in India’s travel market with such locations recording a 97 percent surge in searches in the last two years.

Recognizing the economic and cultural significance of spiritual tourism, the J&K administration has embarked on a comprehensive promotional campaign to highlight the religious diversity and historical significance of the region.

Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced it had earmarked another 75 tourist destinations to enhance religious tourism in the region.

By leveraging various marketing channels and platforms, including social media, travel expos, and digital advertising, the government is showcasing J&K as a prime destination for spiritual rejuvenation and pilgrimage.

“After getting a good number of tourists for the last many years, the government is now exploring various tourism segments to further increase the flow of visitors. Last year, the government announced 75 tourist destinations to enhance religious tourism in the region. The promotion part of this project has already started. In Jammu, we have many historic temples and in Kashmir, we have shrines, mosques, and temples to attract devotees from across the world,” he said.

Pertinently, J&K boasts a plethora of sacred sites revered by pilgrims and spiritual seekers alike. From ancient temples nestled in the foothills to revered shrines perched atop lofty peaks, the UT offers a spiritual sanctuary for devotees from all walks of life.

Travel agents said they also promote various spiritual destinations of Jammu and Kashmir. “We receive a good number of devotees for Shri Amarnath and Vaishno Devi pilgrimage. So, travel has its separate packages for spiritual tourism. During our promotional events, we showcase the spiritual destination to the participants to promote our union territory as the prime spiritual destination of India,” said Umar Ahmad, a travel agent. (With KNO inputs)