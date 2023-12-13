SRINAGAR: In Jammu and Kashmir, several teachers at government-run schools teaching at different levels ‘possess below secondary level qualification’, according to the details shared by the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The official figures reveal there were a total of ‘328 government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir’ who had academic qualifications at the secondary level. At least ‘236 teachers in the department with below-secondary level qualifications were teaching students at the primary level from classes I to 5.

Similarly, at the upper primary level, from classes 7th to 8th, at least ‘79 teachers did not possess the requisite qualifications to teach the students.

Likewise, at the Secondary level, at least 10 government teachers teaching classes 9 to 10 had below-secondary level qualification.’

The official figures also state that at the higher secondary level, three such teachers possessed below-secondary level qualifications and were teaching classes 11 and 12.

The Principal Secretary of the the School Education Department, Alok Kumar, and the Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tassaduq Hussain Mir were unavailable to discuss the matter. (KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)