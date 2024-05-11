LS polls: Largest SVEEP banner inaugurated at State Taxes Complex Solina

SRINAGAR, MAY 10: In a unique initiative, the largest Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) banner was Friday inaugurated at the State Taxes Complex Solina, Srinagar marking a significant stride in fostering awareness and civic engagement among citizens.

The banner was inaugurated by the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool.

The SVEEP initiative, spearheaded by the State Taxes Department, aims to empower and educate citizens on their electoral rights and responsibilities.

With the inauguration of this monumental banner, adorned prominently at the State Taxes Complex, Solina, Srinagar, the campaign takes on a larger-than-life presence, captivating the attention of passersby and stakeholders alike.

The Additional Commissioner, State Taxes, Kashmir in his inaugural address, underscored the importance of active participation in the democratic process and emphasized the role of awareness campaigns in strengthening the fabric of democracy.

He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making this initiative a reality and reiterated the commitment of the State Taxes Department towards fostering a culture of electoral literacy and participation.

The SVEEP banner serves as a visual testament to the collective efforts aimed at nurturing an informed and engaged electorate. Its strategic placement at the State Taxes Complex ensures maximum visibility, effectively disseminating key messages on voter education and electoral participation.

As the largest SVEEP banner in Srinagar, its unveiling signifies a monumental step towards amplifying awareness and mobilizing citizens to exercise their democratic rights conscientiously.

