Congress hates Hindus: PM Modi

Mahbubnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday charged the opposition Congress of being “anti-Hindu” and “anti-India“, alleging that the grand-old party “hates Hindus and Hindu festivals” and wants to make them (Hindus) “second-class citizens in their own country”.

Prime Minister’s scathing charge against the Congress came at a poll rally in Mahbubnagar, Telangana, where he once again trained guns on Congress’ “Shehzada (prince)” Rahul Gandhi, and his “guru” Sam Pitroda, over the latter’s alleged remarks comparing South Indians to Africans in a reference to their skin color.

Modi also attacked the opposition party over the comments of its Overseas Chief, Pitroda, who had reportedly said that the Ram temple in Ayodhya should not have been built.

“Congress hates Hindus and Hindu festivals so much that it is now being exposed daily. The shehzada’s guru even went ahead to say that the Ram Temple should not have been built. He went on to say that the construction of the Ram Temple and celebrating Ram Navami is anti-India, it is against the idea of India,” Modi said.

… If you want to visit Ayodhya and celebrate Ram Navami, are you anti-India? Congress wants to make Hindus second-class citizens in their own country, he alleged. “Is this why they talk about vote-jihad?” Modi asked.

Taking a shot at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, “The shehzada of Congress set out with ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ but the board of the shop is no longer visible and he is busy dividing the society (samaj me zehar gholne me jut gayen hain)…supporters of ‘tukde tukde gang’ are talking of dividing the country into pieces.”

“His advisor, sitting in America, says that the people of South India are Africans. He sees the people of Telangana as Africans. The Congress decides who is Indian and who is African based on the color of our skin,” he alleged.

The Prime Minister alleged that Congress is anti-Hindu by mentality. “Congress is fully involved in giving the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC to Muslims based on religion… Remember one thing, ‘Vanchit ka jo adhikaar hai, Modi uska chaukidar hai’,” he said.

The PM also claimed that the Congress government in Telangana has “betrayed” farmers by falsely promising them loan waivers.

“This area is blessed by the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. However, the farmers of this area have to migrate for labor. The state government is not going ahead with irrigation projects in the region. Congress has made a false promise of loan waiver for farmers. If anything, Congress has betrayed the farmers,” Modi alleged.

“If there is something the Congress party has given to the people of Telangana, it is betrayal, betrayal, betrayal only,” he added.

Modi also accused the Congress and Telangana’s erstwhile ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of being “very selfish parties” who he claimed had only served their interests and not the people of the state.

“They used the people of Telangana to serve their interests. You chose KCR in 2009, but after Telangana was formed, he forgot you! The new CM of Telangana, similarly, has nothing to do with you. He is busy just in making the high command sitting in Delhi happy,” PM Modi alleged.

“Congress came to power after making a lot of promises. But after it formed the government, it became nothing but the ‘photocopy’ of BRS. The loot which the BRS did in years, Congress ‘managed’ to do it within a few months,” he added.

The Prime Minister also referred to his earlier ‘RR tax’ dig at Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

“Although I have been talking about ‘RR Tax’ for a few days, I didn’t specifically take anyone’s name. But see, Telangana’s CM provided clarification before the media about this ‘RR Tax’ which means he accepts that it’s true,” he claimed.

