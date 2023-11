In recent developments, six probationary officers of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) in Jammu and Kashmir have been assigned their respective cadres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Namneet Singh stands out as the sole officer to be allocated to the AGMUT cadre.

Waseem Ahmed Bhat has been allotted the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Parsanjeet Kour to Gujarat, and Nitin Singh to Uttar Pradesh.

Mohammad Irfan will serve in the Tamil Nadu cadre, while Anjeet Singh will work in Keral