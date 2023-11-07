SRINAGAR: The State Investigation Agency on Monday presented a charge sheet against two accused persons in a terror funding case registered in police Station CIK/SIA Kashmir.

SIA spokesperson in a statement said that the accused individuals namely Danish Ahmad Koul and Faizan Ishtiyaq Kharadi both residents of Srinagar were found involved in raising funds from Saudi Arabia and Muscat Oman as part of a criminal conspiracy. The funds raised were pumped to support terror activities in JK.

“After strenuous investigation, SIA Kashmir gathered vital evidence against the accused persons and filed the charge sheet after the allegations were established against them in case FIR No.09/2021 u/s 13,17,18,20,38,39 and 40 of UA(P)A of P/S CIK/SIA Kashmir and supplementary charge sheet was presented before the designated Court Srinagar. It is pertinent to mention here that the charge sheet against one more accused namely Hamaad Farooq Tramboo has already been presented before the court and he is presently facing trial,” reads the statement.

They said during the investigation conducted by SIA Kashmir it was established that funds raised from foreign soil were subsequently laundered through banking channels, and money exchange and further deposited in the bank accounts of the family members of killed and active terrorists. “The money was chiefly channelized through the accounts of Hamaad Farooq Tramboo – a notorious OGW.”

“The accused duo namely Danish Ahmad Koul and Faizan Ishtiyaq Kharadi were evading arrest for long and accordingly the SIA had opened Look Out Circulars (LOC) against them. Subsequently, they were apprehended in the case and today the charge sheet was presented against them within the stipulated time, the statement said, adding that SIA Kashmir reiterates that its prosecution staff will vigorously follow the case before the Court to ensure that all the accused persons are brought to justice,” it said.

(With inputs from KDC)