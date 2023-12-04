The sensex jumped 1,383.93 points and settled at an all-time high of 68,865.12 on Monday. Nifty alsp jumped 418.90 points and closed at record 20,686.80. The jump follows BJP’s big win in three statev elections yesterday.

The energy stocks climbed 3% and financial services rose up 2.6%, leading sectoral gains. Small- and mid-caps gained about 1% each, also hitting new all-time highs, according to news agency Reuters.

BJP won in three out of four states yesterday including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and lost to Congress only in Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nifty had hit a record high on Friday, on the back of strong quarterly growth and monthly factory activity data.