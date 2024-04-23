Secy DLSA visits OSC & Children’s Home at G’bal

GANDERBAL: Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak, today visited One Stop Crisis Centre (OSC), Wayil Ganderbal, PALAASH (Children Home for boys), Kangan Ganderbal, PAREESHA (Children Home for Girls), Gangerhama Ganderbal, and Duriyateem Social Welfare Organization (for girls), Panzin Kangan.

During a visit to Children’s Homes/Child Care Institutions, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal ascertained the facilities being provided to the children in the said institutions.

She reviewed capacity and overcrowding in the said institutions. She interacted with children and staff of the homes/ institutions and asked them to maintain a healthy and effective environment in their respective institutions.

She also met children individually to enquire about their well-being, challenges and difficulties.

During visit to One Stop Crisis Centre, Wayil Ganderbal, Secretary DLSA Ganderbal interacted with some aggrieved women which were present during her visit.

She instructed Centre Administrator, OSC Wayil Ganderbal to ensure that every aggrieved/victim women who came to One Stop Center be provided all kinds of medical, legal aid and other facilities, and also ensure to provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence.

Apart from this, necessary instructions were also given to the Centre Administrator, OSC Wayil, heads/officials of Children’s homes/child care institutions to provide all basic facilities to the inmates/ aggrieved women/Children well in time and remain in touch with DLSA Ganderbal for the best legal aid services to the distressed women and children.