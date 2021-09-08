SC upholds extension of ED director tenure till November

New Delhi :The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the Centre to extend the tenure of the director of enforcement Sanjay Kumar Mishra till November 2021, making it clear that he will not be entitled to any further extension.

A bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai said, “For the reason that his (Mishra) tenure is ending in November 2021, we have refused to interfere. However, we make it clear that no further extension is to be granted to him.”

The court decided the issue in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Common Cause which challenged the decision of the government to grant a retrospective one-year extension to Mishra on November 13, 2020 after his superannuation in May 2020. He was initially appointed as ED Director for two years beginning November 19, 2018 and by the November 13, 2020 order, his tenure was amended retrospectively to three years.