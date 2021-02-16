No contempt proceedings initiated against Rajdeep Sardesai, clarifies SC

Minutes after reports of Supreme Court registering suo moto contempt proceedings against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, the apex court Tuesday night clarified that no such contempt proceedings have been initiated against the anchor.

“This is in context with news item being flashed in some news channels about initiating suo moto criminal contempt proceeding against Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai by Supreme court, it is made clear that no such proceeding has been initiated against Mr. Rajdeep Sardesai. However status shown at Supreme Court website vide case no. SMC (Crl) 02/2021 has been placed inadvertently. Appropriate action to rectify the same is under process,” SC spokesperson said.

Earlier, the news with regard to the suo motu contempt case against Sardesai was carried in the media based on the information available with the top court’s website.

"[BREAKING] Months after AG denying consent, Supreme Court registers suo motu Contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai for tweets criticising court"!

Hey Ram!!!😛https://t.co/jnzhTBtLw6 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 16, 2021

Reacting to it, Advocate Prashant Bhushan tweeted: “[BREAKING] Months after AG denying consent, Supreme Court registers suo motu Contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai for tweets criticising court”! Hey Ram!!!

On August 14, the day Prashant Bhushan was convicted for contempt of court, Sardesai had tweeted,

“Prashant Bhushan held guilty of contempt by Supreme Court, sentence to be pronounced on August 20. This even as habeas corpus petitions of those detained in Kashmir for more than a year remain pending.”

Later, when the top court imposed a sentence of Re 1 on Bhushan on August 31, Sardesai posted the following tweet:

“Rs 1 token fine imposed by SC on Prashant Bhushan in contempt case. If he doesn’t pay it, then 3 months jail sentence. Clearly, court looking to wriggle out of an embarrassment of its own making.”

The journalist further tweeted:

“More on @pbhushan1 case: FYI: Sec 67 of IPC stipulates -if fine < Rs. 50/-, imprisonment can’t exceed 2 months. SC has given 3 months.

SC has no authority to debar practice- 5 Judge Bench ruling of SC in VC Misra’s case. Why can’t SC apologise and be done with it!”