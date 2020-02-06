Latest News Archives
Saudi reluctant to accept Pakistan’s request for immediate OIC meeting on Kashmir: Report
Islamabad, Feb 6: Pakistan”s bid to call an immediate meeting on Kashmir by Saudi-led Organisation of Islamic Cooperation seems to have failed after Riyadh showing reluctance to the move, according to a Pakistani media report on Thursday.
In December, there were plans to convene a meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC on Kashmir by Saudi Arabia, in an apparent move by the kingdom to please Pakistan which skipped a recent summit of Muslim nations in Malaysia seen by Riyadh as an attempt to create a new bloc to replace the 57-member grouping led by it.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had confirmed Pakistan”s participation in the summit hosted by Malaysia, but skipped the event at the eleventh hour due to pressure exerted by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – key financial backers of the cash-strapped country.
The report by Dawn News came ahead of the bloc”s senior officials” meeting in Jeddah on February 9 to make preparations for the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM).
Islamabad”s feeling of unease with the OIC over its failure to get the CFM”s meeting appears to be growing, as Riyadh was showing reluctance to convene the meeting on Kashmir on Pakistan”s request, the report quoted a diplomatic source as saying.
The Jeddah-headquartered bloc, which is the second largest intergovernmental body after the UN, has usually been supportive of Pakistan and often sided with Islamabad on the Kashmir issue.
Prime Minister Khan voiced frustration over the OIC”s silence on Kashmir during his visit to Malaysia.
“The reason is that we have no voice and there is a total division amongst (us). We can”t even come together as a whole on the OIC meeting on Kashmir,” he said this week.
Pakistan has been pushing for the foreign ministers” meeting on Kashmir since India abrogated the special provisions of Kashmir in August last year.
Although there has been a meeting of the contact group on Kashmir on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York and a report by the OIC”s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission on the alleged rights abuses in Kashmir, no progress could be made towards the CFM”s meeting.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, while underscoring the importance of CFM for Pakistan, said it was needed to send a clear message from Ummah (community) on the Kashmir issue.
Support from Riyadh is considered a must for any move at the OIC, which is dominated by Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries from the Gulf.
The kingdom has made several proposals to Pakistan to avoid the CFM including holding of a parliamentary forum or speakers” conference from Muslim countries and, according to a source, a joint meeting on Palestine and Kashmir issues. Pakistan has persisted with its proposal so far.
Saudi Arabia, soon after Pakistan”s absence at the Malaysia summit, showed flexibility in December on the proposal for the CFM on Kashmir. The Saudi flexibility, however, was short-lived as Riyadh reverted to its position.
India, in a major diplomatic achievement in March last year, addressed the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi for the first time.
India”s participation came despite strong demand by Pakistan to rescind the invitation to then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to address the grouping of the OIC which was turned down by the host UAE, resulting in Pakistan”s Foreign Minister Qureshi boycotting the plenary.
LG chairs security review meet in Srinagar
Lieutenant Governor J&K Shri Girish Chander Murmu today chaired a joint security review meeting in Srinagar in which he took a detailed review of existing security arrangements in valley.
The meeting was attended by Advisor R.R Bhatnagar, Advisor Farooq Ahmad Khan, Chief Secretary J&K BVR Subrahmanyam, Corps Commander 15 Corps KJS Dhillon, DGP J&K Shri Dilbag Singh-IPS, ADGP CID Dr. B. Srinivas-IPS, ADGP Security Muneer Ahmad Khan-IPS, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan-IAS, ADGP CRPF Shri Zulfiqar Hassan-IPS, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar-IPS and IG BSF.
IGP Kashmir made a detailed presentation about the security scenario of Kashmir Valley focussing on the security measures initiated for ensuring peace and stability in the valley. He briefed the chair about the various successful anti terrorism operation carried out jointly by the police and security forces in which several top terrorist commanders have been killed recently.
He also briefed about the various other security measures that have been taken in order to strengthen the security grid of the valley including the strengthening of check points at the sensitive locations across valley.
IGP Kashmir also briefed about the various initiatives taken for enhancing the synergy and coordination among various forces operating at the ground level. He presented an overview of the steps initiated by the security forces in valley to counter the challenges faced at the ground level.
Earlier DGP Kashmir also briefed about the role of JK Police in maintaining the stability and peace in JK.
Lt Governor Shri GC Murmu applauded the efforts of security forces particularly JK Police in maintaining peace and stability in Jammu & Kashmir despite challenges. He appreciated that JK Police has rendered countless sacrifices for ensuring peace in the valley and exhorted upon the officers to ensure that the criminal elements are kept under check so as to inhibit the crimes and unlawful activities existing in the society. He emphasized on strengthening the coordination among the forces so as to ensure crime free society.
Donald Trump acquitted in impeachment trial
WASHINGTON: U.S. president Donald Trump drew on staunch Republican support to defeat the gravest threat yet to his three-year-old presidency, winning acquittal in the Senate on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Only the third U.S. leader ever placed on trial, Trump readily defeated the Democratic-led effort to expel him from office for having illicitly sought help from Ukraine to bolster his 2020 re-election effort.
Trump immediately claimed “victory” while the White House declared it a full “exoneration” for the president — even as Democrats rejected the acquittal as the “valueless” outcome of an unfair trial.
Despite being confronted with strong evidence, Republicans stayed loyal and mustered a majority of votes to clear the president of both charges — by 52 to 48 on abuse of power and 53 to 47 on obstruction of Congress — falling far short of the two-thirds supermajority required for conviction.
“Two thirds of the senators present not having found him guilty of the charges contained therein, it is therefore ordered and adjudged that the said Donald John Trump be, and he is hereby, acquitted,” said Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts, who presided over the trial.
The months-long impeachment of the 45th US leader shone a harsh light on America’s political divide, with Trump’s core support base united behind him in rejecting it as a “hoax.”
One Republican, senator Mitt Romney, a longtime Trump foe, risked White House wrath to vote alongside Democrats on the first count, saying Trump was “guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.” He voted not guilty on the second charge.
But the verdict was never truly in question since the House of Representatives formally impeached Trump in December, and has now cleared out a major hurdle for the president to fully plunge into his campaign for re-election in November.
Reserve Bank of India keeps key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent
Mumbai: The six-member Monetary Policy Commitee (MPC), chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, started its three-day discussions from 4th Februray, 2020, for decision on key interest rates amid low inflation, faltering economic growth and uncertain global scenario.
The MPC was meeting for its sixth bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for the year 2019-20. Reserve Bank of India has decided to keep the repo rate same at 5.15 per cent.
All six members of Monetary Policy Committee vote in favour of maintaining status quo on interest rate.
The central bank retained GDP growth at 5 per cent for 2019-20 and pegged it at 6 per cent for the next fiscal.
The RBI anticipates inflation to remain elevated in short-run, and also said that overall inflation outlook remains highly uncertain.
“Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a more broad-based manner. Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to maintain status quo,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.
Between February and October 2019, the RBI had reduced repo rate by 135 basis points.