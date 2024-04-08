Saudi Arabia: Eid Al-Fitr on April 10, Shawwal moon not sighted

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the crescent moon signifying the start of Shawwal 1445 AH-2024 was not spotted on Monday, April 8. Consequently, Tuesday, April 9, will mark the final day of Ramadan, with Eid Al-Fitr set for Wednesday, April 10.

BREAKING NEWS: Eid Al Fitr 1445/2024 is on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.



The Crescent was NOT SEEN in the Kingdom today pic.twitter.com/6L455GysPh — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) April 8, 2024

The moon sighting committee of the Kingdom at all the observatories were unable to sight the crescent moon on Monday.

Tumair observatory (Photo: @insharifain/X)

Abdullah al-Khudairi, director of the astronomical observatory at the University of Majmaah, told Arabic chaneel Al Ekhbariya, “It is difficult to see the Shawwal crescent because of the clouds.”

“The moon will set before the sun, therefore Shawwal crescent will not be seen,” he added.

The Supreme Court urged Muslims across the Kingdom to observe the crescent of Shawwal 1445 on Monday evening, April 6. Eid Al-Fitr, marking the culmination of the fasting month, typically involves grand gatherings for prayers and breaking fasts.

Shawwal holds significance as the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, following the lunar cycle, starting with Muharram and concluding with Zul-Hijjah. Each month commences with the sighting of the moon.

