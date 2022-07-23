SRINAGAR, JULY 23: J&K Power Department Development is working hard to electrify every village.

Around 3,57,405 households have been electriﬁed under Saubhagya scheme.

Despite facing many natural barriers like hilly terrains and difficult topography of the region, J&K government fulfilled the dream of inhabitants living in these places to see the light of bulb.

For the first time, after 73 years of independence, village Saddal of Udhampur district and Ganouri-Tanta village of Doda district saw the light of an electric bulb ending decades of darkness from the lives of villagers of these villages.

Village elder of the Gnaouri- Tanta village says they were living a miserable life without electricity till now.

“After electricity was provided to us under Saubhagya scheme, our life eased a lot. Our children now study at ease during night hours also. Earlier they couldn’t study after evening hours. We had to burn wood for light in our houses,” he said.

Similarly, villagers in far flung and hilly border areas of Nowshera sub division in Rajouri are experiencing a big transformation in their lives after receiving electricity under the government’s Saubhagya scheme. This area was deprived of power supply from the last seven decades.

“We are grateful to the government for launching ambitious schemes like Saubhgya which has made our lives comfortable and convenient in many ways. Earlier, our children could not study due to lack of electricity. We had to go to another village to get our mobile phones charged,” said Abdul Hamid, a resident from the area.

Pawan Kumar-, Sarpanch, Halqa Kotiarhbala thanked GoI & J&K Government for realising their dream of seeing their homes lit-up in remote Saddal village.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has received a reward worth Rs 100 crore from the Government of India for achieving the target of 100 per cent electrification ahead of timeline.

Pertinently, the Union Territory had achieved another milestone under Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana ‘Saubhagya’ with J&K accomplishing the 100 percent target of rural electrification that too before deadline.