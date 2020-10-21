Sanjay Dutt beats lung cancer, thanks fans in new Instagram post on kids’ birthday

On his twins Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday, actor Sanjay Dutt revealed that he has won his battle with lung cancer and shared a heartfelt post for his friends, family and fans. The actor also expressed his gratitude and thanked the staff of Mumbai’s Kokilabean Hospital.

Sanjay Dutt wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can-the health and well-being of our family.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

The note further read: “I am especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humbled and grateful.”

He captioned the post: “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you,” the ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ actor wrote in the caption.

On August 11, the 61-year-old actor, who was hospitalised a few days before that due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment. Although Dutt or his family members did not reveal anything officially at that point, trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta subsequently confirmed that the actor had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for working in his much-awaited flick ‘KGF Chapter 2.’ Dutt plays the antagonist in the film starring Kannada superstar Yash.