Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza took to social media platform Instagram to post a picture of herself in front of a mirror along with the caption – “Reflect”. The post came just days after she announced her divorce with former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik. Following Shoaib’s marriage with actor Sana Javed, Mirza’s family confirmed on social media that she and Shoaib were divorced for “a few months now”. The divorce marked the end of a high-profile marriage that generated a lot of interest both in India and Pakistan over the years.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!,” read the statement issued by Mirza’s family.

“At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelation comes amid long-standing rumours and speculation surrounding the strained relationship between Malik and Mirza, who got married in April 2010 in Hyderabad.

The rumours gained momentum when Malik unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord.

They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mirza, in a recent Instagram post, had alluded to personal struggles.

“Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard,” she posted in an Instagram story.

“Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

(With PTI inputs)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)