Actress Sana Saeed, who had become a household name after playing the character of ‘Anjali’ in Shahrukh Khan starrer blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s’ has announced her engagement.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a reel in which her boyfriend Csaba went down on his knees to propose to her with a ring in his hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Csaba is a sound designer who works in Los Angeles.

Sana has also appeared in television shows such as Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na (2008) and Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki (2008).

In 2012, Saeed made her big screen debut as an adult in a supporting role in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, which emerged as a box-office commercial success. She participated in the reality shows Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 (2013), Nach Baliye 7 (2015) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.