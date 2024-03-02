Salman Khan to Perform at Ambani Wedding; Event Fee Revealed

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani’s Youngest Son Set to Marry Radhika Merchant

The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, is all set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant. The pre-wedding celebrations have commenced in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and are scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 3 in a traditional yet lavish manner.

Bollywood Extravaganza

The highlight of the evenings will undoubtedly be the star-studded performances. Bollywood celebrities have been rehearsing tirelessly to deliver a show that will captivate the audience. One performance that everyone is eagerly anticipating is by Salman Khan. His immense popularity and fanbase make him a highly sought-after performer at such events.

Salman Khan To Perform At Ambani Wedding Celebrations

Salman Khan, one of India’s most renowned actors, was recently seen at the Reliance township in Jamnagar, Gujarat, where the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to take place.

Salman Khan’s Fees for Wedding Performance

Reports suggest that Salman Khan charges a fee of Rs 5 crore for appearing at weddings or other private occasions. Given the status of the Ambani event, his fee is expected to be substantial.

Anant Ambani – Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding Festivities

The celebrations are expected to be extravagant, with over 1,200 guests scheduled to attend the festivities at Reliance Township. The Ambani family, known for their extensive network and global influence, has planned a three-day extravaganza with themed celebrations.

Anant Ambani is set to marry Radhika Merchant in July in Mumbai.