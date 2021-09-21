Safety first

Walnuts are being harvested these days in Kashmir but the exercise has turned tragic considering how precious human lives are being lost in the act. At least six people have died in the last one week across Kashmir, all due to falling from trees while harvesting the fruit. Several others have suffered life-altering injuries and are being treated in various tertiary care hospitals in Kashmir. The incidents have happened in both south and north Kashmir areas. Over the years mostly young people who also happened to be the lone bread earners in the family have become victims of the fall. Experts believe that it is due to the crude traditional methods applied in the walnut harvesting. They say that if the farmers are educated and more scientific methods based on common sense would be used many lives can be saved. Most victims in such accidents suffer from head, brain, spine, chest, abdominal and limb injuries leaving them paralyzed for lifetime most often. Waking up to growing number of such accidents, Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management department has issued fresh dos and don’ts to avoid casualties during the ongoing walnut harvesting season in the valley. Terming it an occupational hazard, the disaster management department has asked the farmers to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid such accidents. The department has urged the farmers that only skilled people should climb the trees for harvesting walnuts and has appealed to the farmers to use safety gear like helmets, ropes, and nets while harvesting. It has also asked them to tie a safety harness rope, and properly anchor to break the fall. In addition, it has asked those engaged in walnut-felling to wear non-slippery boots. The department has also called for learning basic first aid and checking the weather forecasts before climbing the tree and has asked people to dial 102 for an ambulance or medical service in case of emergency. The department has also appealed for avoiding wearing loose clothes and metal ladders. The department has prohibited the use of cell phones and other distractions during harvesting. It has advised people not to use metal poles to harvest the trees as accidental contact with electric lines can result in electrocution, serious injury, or even death. Official data suggests that around 2.66 lakh metric tonnes of walnuts are cultivated on 89,000 hectares across Jammu and Kashmir. Walnuts constitute almost 98 per cent of the dry fruit that Kashmir produces a year. Kashmiri walnut is an export commodity fetching around Rs 120 crore a year. It is exported in the forms of nuts as well as the kernel. However, walnut harvesting in Kashmir is still being done traditionally though there are machines available, which can save time and minimize risk.