SRINAGAR, APRIL 06: Regional Transport Office Kashmir has generated revenue of Rs 313.47 Crores in the financial year 2022-23, marking a growth of 20 percent over the previous financial year 2021-22.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by Additional Transport Commissioner, Reyaz Ahmad Sofi and was attended by RTO Kashmir and ARTOs of all 10 districts of Kashmir division.

It was informed that the total revenue includes Rs 237.45 Cr of the token tax, Rs 14.87 Cr of licenses fee, Rs 9.41 Cr passenger tax, besides Rs 1.95 Cr. compounding fee from the motorists for violation of various traffic rules.

With a special focus on the passenger tax, a significant growth of 630 percent was registered in the year 2022-23 by the department.

Additional Transport Commissioner congratulated the officers and officials of the department for crossing 300 Crore milestone and all the officials of the MVD Kashmir were asked to work with double enthusiasm for the year 2023-24 and continue this growth story.

It was revealed that during the financial year 2022-23, 64032 new vehicles were registered. Also, 2174 fresh Permits were issued and 24420 Permits renewed, 6078 fresh Fitness Certificates were issued and 30875 renewed, 35018 fresh Driving licenses were issued and 62388 renewed, besides 7912 cases of vehicle transfer cases were completed in the financial year.

It was given that 55 driving licenses, 92 Registration Certificates of vehicles, and 106 Commercial Permits were suspended or canceled over the year under review for various repeated offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.

“Collection of taxes and fees from motorists and fines for traffic offences has become smooth and easier and compliance has also improved after the introduction of online services and online payment systems. Besides, we have strengthened the patrolling on roads despite meagre human resources” said Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Regional Transport officer, Kashmir.

He said that the transport department is on the path of progress with transparent and seamless policies and the department would further put it on a high growth trajectory.

Additional Transport Commissioner directed the transport officials for strict enforcement of Motor Vehicle Act and Rules on road safety by checking over-speeding, rash driving, monitoring the overloading and enhancing revenue collection by preventing evasion of road tax, permit and fitness renewals, etc.

RTO Kashmir emphasized that a smooth and reliable public transport system for convenience of the general public should be the priority and stated such a move could significantly reduce the number of cars on the roads and solve the traffic issues in Srinagar city and other towns of the valley.