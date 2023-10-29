Pulwama: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the Union Territory has received investment proposal Rs 86,000 crore so far.

While addressing a gathering after inaugration of 12 CA cold storage, the LG said that in the last six months projects worth Rs 1250 crore have been inaugurated in J&K while 269 projects are in pipeline that will generate employment opportunities for around 16000 people.

He said that the storage units inaugurated today will prove beneficial for fruits growers as it will give them time to sell their produce as per market demand.

“Capacity of these units is around 6,000 metric ton and it will provide employment to around 600 people. There is more potential of units and government is making efforts to enhance the storage capacity in J&K.”

He added that government is working to support growers from seed to market besides special emphasis is being laid towards smart and digital agriculture.

LG said that post harvesting issues of the farmers are being also redressed besides panchayat level meeting are being also held to train farmers so that they won’t face any problems.

“In J&K cold storage units remain occupied for almost a year as there are different varieties of fruits available so investment in CA stores is a safe business while incentives in J&K are higher than any state in J&K,” he added.

He said that Rs 86,000 crore proposals have been received and administration is working to provide them land and other support so that it will benefit more and more people.

Industries department has notified new policies so that more people will invest here and more people will get benefited, the LG said, adding that National Single Window System has been integrated only in J&K while 182 services are available online.