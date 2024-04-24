Rs. 42,500 fine imposed on traffic violators

PULWAMA: Police along with other law enforcement authorities conducted a rigorous Naka checking operation near Pinglena, resulting in significant actions against violations related to transportation of materials. A total of 14 vehicles found carrying excess material have been handed over to the Geology and Mining Department for imposition of fines.

Additionally, three vehicles discovered to be operating without proper challans were seized during the operation. These vehicles have also been transferred to the Geology and Mining Department for further legal proceedings. As a result of the enforcement actions taken, a total fine amounting to ₹42,500 has been imposed on the violators. Three vehicles operating without proper challans have been seized for transporting materials.

“This operation underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to uphold regulations and maintain order in transportation activities. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure compliance with legal requirements to safeguard public safety and welfare,” a police statement said.