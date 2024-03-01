Rihanna’s Performance Fee for Ambani Wedding Is Rs…

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani’s Youngest Son, Anant Ambani, Set to Marry Radhika Merchant

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, have commenced in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The celebrations are scheduled to take place in a traditional yet opulent manner from March 1 to March 3.

Sneak peek of Rihanna’s stage for her performance in India this weekend 🎤🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UHHgoiBkmU — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 29, 2024

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar are expected to be lavish, with over 1,200 guests set to attend at Reliance Township. Among the attendees are celebrities like Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy winner, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. As India’s wealthiest family, the Ambanis have made extraordinary arrangements for Anant’s pre-wedding ceremonies.

Known for her high-energy performances, Rihanna is poised to deliver an exciting show at the pre-wedding party of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reports suggest that the Ambanis paid Rihanna over Rs 70 crores for her performance at their private celebration.

Rihanna was accompanied by her husband, ASAP Rocky, and other team members to the event. Several videos from inside the venue have been posted online, showcasing an elaborate stage setup.