Renowned sustainable development expert inspires audience at SSM College

SRINAGAR: Dr. Anunya Chaubey, Vice Chancellor of Anant National University and a distinguished figure in sustainable development, delivered an enlightening lecture at SSM College of Engineering, sparking enthusiasm and fostering interdisciplinary dialogue among faculty and students.

Dr. Chaubey’s lecture delved into the imperative of interdisciplinary perspectives in tackling the multifaceted challenges of sustainability. Drawing from his extensive research and experience, he highlighted the pivotal role of collaboration across disciplines in crafting innovative solutions to global sustainability issues.

Hosted by SSM College of Engineering, the event provided a platform for attendees to engage with Dr. Chaubey’s ideas and contribute to the discourse on sustainable development. The interactive session facilitated lively discussions, igniting inspiration among participants to integrate interdisciplinary approaches into their academic and professional pursuits.

Expressing gratitude for Dr. Chaubey’s impactful contribution, Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Principal of SSM College of Engineering, emphasized the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing sustainable development goals.

The event concluded with accolades from participants, commending Dr. Chaubey for his engaging presentation and unwavering commitment to promoting sustainability through interdisciplinary cooperation.