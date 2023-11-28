Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially announced the initiation of registrations for the Class 10 examinations slated for 2024. Interested candidates are encouraged to complete their registrations online, commencing from November 29, 2023, through the designated registration portal available on the official website.

It is essential for prospective students to note that the deadline for registering for the JKBOSE Class 10 exams in 2024 is December 13, 2023. Furthermore, registrations for the Class 11 and 12 exams will commence on December 2, 2023.

To ensure a seamless registration procedure, candidates must adhere to the following steps:

Visit the official website. Locate and click on the application link for JKBOSE Class 10 exams 2024 on the homepage. Enter the required personal information as instructed. Finalize the application by submitting the necessary fees and clicking the submit button. Retain the downloaded confirmation for future reference.

For continual updates and detailed information, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website.