Srinagar: Two techies from Kashmir have developed a mobile app to ease the process of blood donation.

Sensing the challenges faced by both donors and recipients, Usman Tareen and Naveed Showkat Malik from Srinagar created `Rakth Daan’ that could connect the two seamlessly.

“We don’t have a systematic blood donation and its accessibility in Kashmir. We often see people using social media for donation and appeal for blood, which is too hectic. So, we developed this app to make blood donation and its accessibility simpler,” said Usman, one of the developers.

He said Individuals can easily register as donors by specifying their blood group and location.

“The app instantly locates compatible donors nearby, eliminating the need for time-consuming traditional methods. The app has a real-time blood bank inventory as users can access real-time information on blood availability across various blood banks in Jammu & Kashmir, promoting informed decision-making and efficient utilization,” Usman said.

Naveed said the app comprises a simpler process of signing up to get registered as a blood donor.

“It has a very simple process in which a person can register himself as a blood donor along with his location. His or her name will pop up to the recipient living in the same area who needs blood. We will get in touch with the donor to approve his registration while the recipient will need no roval,” he said.

The developers said they are getting a good response from the public.

“Our firm WebSolved, operates Rakth Daan on a non-profit basis, prioritizing social impact over profit. This dedication fosters trust and inspires users to contribute to the cause,” Usman said.

The developers are planning to expand Rakth Daan’s reach across India.

“We are committed to using our digital expertise to create positive change in society. With Rakth Daan, we aim to build a robust network of blood donors and empower communities to save lives together,” Usman said.

The app is available on Google Play Store, with fool-proof security to secure user’s information.