Police Seize Illegal Properties Worth Rs 24 Lacs from Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

In its ongoing efforts against drug peddlers, the Police in Baramulla have seized a double-storied residential house valued at approximately Rs. 24.00 lakhs, belonging to the notorious drug peddler Mohd Zahid Shah (Geelani), son of Peer Hussain Shah, a resident of Basgran Uri, District Baramulla.

This action was carried out under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985 and is connected to case FIR No. 54/2022 under sections 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Uri.

The property was identified as illegally acquired during the investigation/enquiry conducted by the Police. It was found that the property was acquired from the proceeds of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.

This operation underscores the Police’s determination to combat the drug menace. The local residents of the area have praised the Police’s initiative.