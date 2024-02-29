Police Seize Illegal Assets Valued at Rs 15 Lakh from Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

In its ongoing efforts against drug peddling, the Baramulla Police has seized a single-story residential property valued at approximately Rs. 15 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddlers. The individuals identified as owning the property are Afroza Begum, also known as Affri, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, residing in Ganie Hamam but currently located in Trumgund Hygam Sopore, District Baramulla.

A Police spokesperson stated, “The seizure was carried out under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985, in connection with case FIR No. 238/2023 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Baramulla.”

He further added, “The property was determined to have been unlawfully acquired during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by the Police. It was found to have been acquired through the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.”

This operation underscores the Police’s unwavering commitment to combating the drug menace. The local community has praised the Police for their proactive stance in this regard.