English | اردو و
Contribute
Login
Thursday, February 29th 2024
Today's Paper

Police Seize Illegal Assets Valued at Rs 15 Lakh from Notorious Drug Peddler in Baramulla

by
1 min read
5f1a13d3 7a71 4c7f 82f6 243894c5ceac

In its ongoing efforts against drug peddling, the Baramulla Police has seized a single-story residential property valued at approximately Rs. 15 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddlers. The individuals identified as owning the property are Afroza Begum, also known as Affri, wife of Fayaz Ahmad Dar, residing in Ganie Hamam but currently located in Trumgund Hygam Sopore, District Baramulla.

A Police spokesperson stated, “The seizure was carried out under sections 68-E read with 68-F (1) of the NDPS Act of 1985, in connection with case FIR No. 238/2023 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act of PS Baramulla.”

He further added, “The property was determined to have been unlawfully acquired during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by the Police. It was found to have been acquired through the illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.”

This operation underscores the Police’s unwavering commitment to combating the drug menace. The local community has praised the Police for their proactive stance in this regard.

Latest from Blog

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading