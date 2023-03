Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested a thief and recovered 210 grams of gold ornaments from his possession in Rainawari area of the city.

In a tweet, Srinagar Police said: “One thief namely Sheikh Khurshid Alam of Dalgate was arrested by Rainawari PS. 210 grams of Gold ornaments recovered on his confession. He had stolen from the house of Abid Yousuf Darzi of Saidakdal Rainawari on 9.3.2023. Public is advised to install CCTVs in & around their premises.”