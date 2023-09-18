Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), on Monday, detained a social media user for uploading hateful/abusive content against martyr’s of security forces.

CIK in a statement said, “One Instagram user was found posting hateful /abusive posts against slain Dy. SP of J&K Police Humayun Muzammil who among other army officers, lost his life while fighting with terrorists in an encounter at Kokernag in Anantnag on Wednesday, 13-09-2023. On preliminary analysis of his social media handles it is found that the user is also uploading content glamourising terrorism, threatening security forces and calling names, etc.”

The user has been identified as Irfan Malik (43) operator in JustDial, S/O Ab Rashid Malik, a resident of Chotta Bazar Srinagar.

The social media user has been booked and detained under relevant provisions of law in FIR No. 07 /2023 of Police Station CID CIK. The FIR is under investigation into the acts of abusing social media, threatening members of security forces glamourising terrorism, etc.

Sources said that many such users are under the scanner of CIK and more arrests are expected on the identification of such users.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

(With inputs from KDC)