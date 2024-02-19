Police Arrest Four Individuals Involved in Human Trafficking in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Police have recently made a significant breakthrough in combating human trafficking in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. On Monday, four individuals were apprehended for their alleged involvement in a trafficking racket that exploited a non-local woman. The police action followed a distress call received by Police Post Soibugh regarding a woman found wandering aimlessly in the Arath area of District Budgam, seeking assistance.

Upon receiving the call, a police team from PP Soibugh promptly responded and located the woman. She was then safely handed over to the ‘Sakhi One stop centre Budgam’. During the subsequent inquiry, the woman revealed distressing details of her ordeal, indicating that she had been deceitfully brought to Kashmir by Miss. Zaitoon Bibi from Kolkata, West Bengal, along with Bashir Ahmed Mochi of Arath, Budgam.

The victim further disclosed that these individuals had sold her to Parvaiz Ahmad Ganiee, a resident of Yall Pattan, for a sum of one lakh and thirty-five thousand rupees. Additionally, she revealed that she was forcibly married to Parvaiz Ahmad Ganiee against her will.

In response to this grave situation, Budgam Police swiftly registered a case under FIR No 52/2024 at Police Station Budgam, invoking relevant sections of the law, and initiated a thorough investigation into the matter. This investigation led to the identification and subsequent arrest of four individuals involved in the trafficking racket. The arrested individuals include Bashir Ahmad Mochi, Gh Hassan Najar, Parvaiz Ahmad Ganiee, and Mohd Ramzan Ganiee, all residents of various locations within Budgam district.

The arrested individuals are currently under investigation, as the police continue their efforts to unravel the full extent of the trafficking network and bring all perpetrators to justice. This recent incident underscores the urgent need for stringent measures to combat human trafficking and protect vulnerable individuals from exploitation.