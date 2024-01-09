Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met some of the top global CEOs on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as he lured investments across sectors to boost the economy and create jobs.

A day before inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10, the prime minister met executives of Suzuki Motor Corp, Micron Technology and AP Moller and discussed industry issues and investment opportunities.

Modi and Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director & President, Suzuki Motor Corp, “discussed Maruti Suzuki’s plans to make India a strong player in the global automotive market by exporting Made in India vehicles, along with deploying global best practices related to vehicle scrapping and vehicle recycling into India,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a post on X.

