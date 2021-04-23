PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of high COVID-19 burden states

New Delhi: Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the high burden states over the prevailing COVID-19 situation there.

The meeting was held virtually.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, and officials of the Health Minister were present at the meeting along with the Chief Ministers of the various states.

India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now.

The cumulative cases in the country have now mounted to 1,62,63,695.

With 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,86,920.