PM Modi Arrives in Bhutan for 2-Day Tour, Set to Hold Talks with King

Thimpu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Thimpu on Friday on a two-day State visit to Bhutan to further cement India’s unique relations with the Himalayan nation.

“On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

The visit, scheduled between March 21 and 22, was postponed due to the inclement weather in Bhutan.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to “exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples”, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement earlier this week.

India and Bhutan share “a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill”, the statement emphasised.

“Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations,” the MEA said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will receive an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan, it said.

“The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government’s emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’,” the MEA said.

The prime minister will have an audience with Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of the Himalayan nation.

On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay. pic.twitter.com/tMsYNBuFNQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024

PM Modi will also hold bilateral talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)