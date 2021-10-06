‘Pleased to meet our superstars’: Kashmir footballer Danish meets India’s Olympic star Neeraj Chopra

Srinagar: It can happen only on social that two famous personalities in the world of sports meet up and share some friendly moments with their fans.

And it has happened today. Top Kashmir footballer Danish Farooq Wednesday shared his jolly moments with Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medallist and Hockey star PR Sreejesh, who played a vital role in the Indian national team’s bronze medal win at the 2020 Summer Olympics hockey.

“Please to meet our superstars Neeraj Chopra and P. R. Sreejesh,” wrote Danish while sharing a collage of the photos with Neeraj and Sreejesh.

While Neeraj has achieved the highest laurels in the field of track and sports by grabbing India’s first gold in the game, Danish too has taken a big leap professionally.

He was recently signed by Indian Super League Champions Bengaluru FC as a midfielder.

To his Instagram post, Bengaluru FC commented: “Champions everywhere”.

As for the track and field athlete, his javelin throw made history in the 2020 Olympic Tokyo.

Going by the club’s Twitter handle, Neeraj has recently paid a visit to the Bengaluru FC’s stadium in the city.

“Neeraj Chopra. Olympic Gold Medalist. Enough said,” the club tweeted today.