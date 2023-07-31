Srinagar : Addressing a roundtable discussion organized by India Foundation in New Delhi on the development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Sinha highlighted the remarkable transformation the region has undergone in less than four years. He emphasized that the discriminatory system, which had persisted for almost seven decades, has been effectively dismantled, and inclusive policies have been implemented, fostering development and positively impacting millions of lives.

“ People in Jammu and Kashmir now have the freedom to live their lives according to their own desires, free from undue external influence”, LG said as per his tweet.

Addressed a roundtable discussion organised by India Foundation on development scenario in Jammu Kashmir. The transformation of J&K UT in less than 4 years has been phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/pFyo6fl5Ks — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) July 31, 2023

He underscored that peace is the foundation of progress, and rather than seeking temporary solutions, his administration is committed to establishing lasting peace in the region.

“There is no room for policy discrimination or biased intent in the new era of governance. The outdated and divisive policies that were imposed for the past 70 years have been abolished, paving the way for equal opportunities for all citizens in their pursuit of development and prosperity”, the LG said.

The positive impact of these transformative measures has been evident in multiple aspects of life in Jammu and Kashmir. The region has experienced rapid economic development and unparalleled growth, ensuring that the benefits of progress are distributed equitably among all segments of society, he added.

The LG said here was a significant social shift, manifesting in the day-to-day lives of common citizens. “Aspirations in the region are soaring, with an increasing desire among the people to excel and contribute to the growth and prosperity of the area”, he said.