Petrol and Diesel Prices Slashed by Rs 2 Per Litre

State-owned oil companies broke a nearly two-year-long pause in rate revisions by slashing petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre each. This move occurred just hours before the announcement of the general election schedule.

According to the oil ministry’s statement on Thursday evening, the revised prices will take effect from 6 am on Friday, March 15.

Following the adjustment, petrol prices in the national capital will decrease from Rs 96.72 per litre to Rs 94.72 per litre, while diesel prices will drop from Rs 89.62 per litre to Rs 87.62 per litre.

