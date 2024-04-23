PDP benefitting BJP: Omar

SRINAGAR: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday accused Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP of benefiting the BJP by contesting elections against the INDIA bloc in Jammu and Kashmir.



Despite being regional rivals, the PDP and the NC had joined the opposition alliance but failed to arrive at a seat-sharing agreement.

“It is they (PDP) who were selfish. They had tied up with the INDIA bloc with the only aim of getting this (Anantnag-Rajouri) seat.



“The INDIA alliance is fighting the BJP, and the INDIA alliance is here on this stage.

Those who are not at this stage are trying to benefit the BJP. This is a fact,” Abdullah said at an election rally at Bijbehara in Anantnag district, the native place of Mehbooba Mufti.

He said the objective of allying was to counter the communal forces “especially the BJP”. “In Jammu and Kashmir also, we joined the INDIA bloc with the same aim. The aim was not to look for seats or our benefits. We were looking at the interests of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country.

