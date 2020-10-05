‘Paper leaked; 10th graders score 90%’: Kashmir candidates protest final selection list of J&K Fire Services

Srinagar: Scores of candidates who appeared in the exams for the post of firemen and drivers are contesting the final selection list alleging a massive recruitment scam at J&K Fire Service and Emergency department.

The agitating aspirants gathered in press enclave on Monday protesting against the department while demanding a fair probe in the recruitment.

The students appeared in the written recruitment test on September 20 for 880 seats advertised back in 2013.

As the selection list came out on Saturday, the candidates said they were shocked to see most qualified aspirants not making the final cut.

“We are all postgraduates and it is shocking that none among us have featured in the list. Only those who are 10th pass and dropouts have been selected, which is gross injustice with us,” said Khurshid Ahmad, a candidate from central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The irate candidates said the department, which so far has cancelled the examination thrice after being alleged of scam in the “previous recruitments”, has selected less qualified people.

The candidates also alleged that the paper was leaked on social media hours before the scheduled exam timing.

“We have evidences that some of the candidates had the question paper almost three hours before examination timing. They would obviously score high. The apathy is that a family in Budgam has four members selected in this recruitment process,” Khurshid said.

They demanded Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention to probe the recruitment done by the department.