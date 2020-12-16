Pained by farmers’ plight, Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh shoots self dead at Singhu border

New Delhi: As the farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws entered its 21st day, a 65-year-old farmer committed suicide at the Singhu border protest site on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Ram Singh of Singhra village in Nissing area of Haryana’s Karnal district.

The farmer left a suicide note which states that he couldn’t see the ordeal of farmers who are sitting on the outskirts of the national capital protesting against the recently-passed farm laws.

Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain. I urge GOI not to let situation deteriorate any further & repeal the 3 agri laws. pic.twitter.com/2ct4prkcoJ
December 16, 2020

In the handwritten suicide note, found near his body, Baba Ram Singh said that he was ‘hurt to see the plight of the farmers’ and the ‘government’s oppression’.

“I have witnessed the plight of the farmers, who are on the streets, struggling for their rights. I am hurt to see that the government is not giving them justice. It is a crime. It is a sin to oppress and it is a sin to suffer,” Sant Baba Ram Singh’s suicide note said.

“Nobody did anything against the oppression and for the rights of the farmers. Many even expressed their protest by returning awards,” it said.

“This servant commits self-immolation against the government oppression [and] in favour of the farmers. It [The act] is the voice against the oppression and the voice in favour of the farmers,” the suicide note, written in Punjabi said.