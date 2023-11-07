SRINAGAR: At least three residential houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in the Alochi Bagh area of Srinagar on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

Quoting an official, the Agency reported that a fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the houses.

He said that soon after the incident fire tenders reached on the spot to douse off the flames, however, by then the houses had suffered extensive damage.

The official said that there was no loss of life reported in the incident.