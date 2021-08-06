Over 49 cr Covid vaccine doses administered in India

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 49 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

More than 50.29 lakh (50,29,573) vaccine doses were administered on Thursday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The ministry said 27,26,494 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose, while 4,81,823 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 16,92,68,754 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 1,07,72,537 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide inoculation drive, the ministry said.

Five states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — have administered more than one crore vaccine doses each to beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group.

Also, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the said age group each in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

On the 202nd day of the vaccination drive (August 5), a total of 50,29,573 vaccine doses were given — 37,13,231 beneficiaries received the first dose and 13,16,342 received the second dose — according to the provisional report.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.