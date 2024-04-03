Our two terms just trailer, more to come: PM Modi eyes hattrick

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said his two terms were just a trailer that will be followed by a long-term development strategy.

PM characterized Rahul Gandhi as a “shahi gharnai ka shehzaada (the scion of a royal family) and attacked him for claiming that the country will burn if the BJP wins a third term in the Lok Sabha polls.

“You must be thinking that Modi works so hard. Every household is getting something. So why doesn’t Modi get tired, why doesn’t he stop? If it had been anyone else, he would have relaxed and had fun. But Modi was not born to relax and enjoy himself. Modi was born to work tirelessly for you. What has happened in the last ten years is way more than what was happening before that. But Modi does not rest. He says this ten years’ development is just a trailer. A lot remains to be done,” the PM said in Rudrapur.

Modi then trained his guns on Rahul Gandhi against whom the BJP has asked the Election Commission to order the r registration of a criminal case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The BJP has objected to Gandhi maintaining that if the BJP came to power for a third time, the country would burn and disintegrate.

“The scion of the royal family of Congress has declared that the country will burn if BJP is elected again. They have ruled for 60 years and now that they are out of power for ten years, they are talking about country burning. Is that acceptable to you? I ask you to punish such people. Don’t let them stand,” he said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s recent comment that if BJP got elected for the third time, India would be set on fire he said: “Is this language of democracy?” Narendra Modi said.

“The shahzada (prince) of the Congress Shahi family has given a clarion call that if the country chooses the BJP for the third time, the country will be set on fire. They have been out of power for 10 years after ruling 70 years in the country and are speaking of setting the country on fire! Do you approve of this? Will you allow the country to be set on fire? Is this language acceptable? Is this the language of democracy? Won’t you punish people who say such words,” Narendra Modi said.

“No one trusts the Congress and its Emergency mentality in democracy. So now they are provoking people. Congress wants to take India towards instability,” PM Modi said.

Without naming Karnataka leader DK Suresh whose North-South comment after the Union Budget was passed stirred a row, Narendra Modi said, “A tall leader of the Congress spoke of dividing the country into North and South. Shouldn’t such a person be punished? But the Congress gave him an election ticket…Uttarakhand will never forget that Congress even insulted Bipin Rawat.”

“Congress divided the country in such a way that we had to see our Guru Nanak’s Gurudwara in binoculars all these years. BJP came up with the Kartarpur corridor. Had Congress not shown the weakness, nobody would have even dared to look at our borders. Another fresh example of how Congress gave away Kachchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka has now come to the fore. Can this Congress protect the country?” PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)