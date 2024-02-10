Our future-ready governance is tech-assisted, human-centric: LG highlights J&K’s journey post Article 370 abrogation

NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s `Citizen- First’ mantra has helped J&K to evolve a new model of good governance

“Good Governance is the key to a nation’s progress. The mantra and the guiding principle of ‘Citizen- -First’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspired and helped to evolve J&K’s new model of Good Governance, which is called ‘Future Ready Governance’,” Lt Governor said.

He was addressing ‘Sushasan Mahotsav 2024’ organized by Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in New Delhi, today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor highlighted the transformational journey of J&K from misgovernance to good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the abrogation of Article 370.

“J&K’s ‘Future Ready Governance’ is future-driven, tech-assisted, and human-centric. We have developed a powerful conceptual framework, clearly specifying what each of these 3 terms means, and how they are intrinsically integrated for creating a holistic and futuristic model for Good Governance,” he said.

He said the UT Administration has already initiated pilot projects, to work both as Proofs of Concept and as also models for communicating the novel and innovative ideas embedded in the framework.

We are concurrently setting up new adaptive and resilient systems, to develop organizational capacity to deliver precisely and effectively to each citizen, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor said the Human-Centric element of Future-Ready Governance will have two components.

The first will focus on all governmental employees, to empower and energize them as the lead instrument of transformation. The second will focus on citizens as partners in developing our priorities and working modalities, in sync with their needs and aspirations, he observed.

Addressing the special session on UT of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor shared the reforms and the vision of the Administration to improve policy performance and address future challenges.

Future Ready Governance is not a theoretical concept or a model. For us, this is the beginning of the journey to impact and improve the life of every person in Jammu & Kashmir, he observed.

“We intend to equip ourselves fully to develop “Future-Driven” strategies and will continue to blaze new pathways for this journey,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the Administration is looking at scientific tools like Artificial Intelligence & Big Data based Strategic Foresight to be able to visualize evidence and data-based future scenarios.

We are considering the setting up of the “Centre for New Age Governance” (CNAG), for providing necessary knowledge inputs and capacity-building support, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor also paid homage to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Rambhau Mhalgi, and remembered their significant contributions to the nation building.

Dr. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vice-Chairman, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini; Sh Harshvardhan Tripathi, senior Journalist; prominent personalities from diverse fields and members of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini organization were present.