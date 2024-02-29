Our children are dreaming big in peaceful Kashmir: Dr Darakhshan

BUDGAM: Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi inaugurated R P World School Campus at Abadpora Waterhail in Budgam today during a brief but grand event.

She was accompanied by SDM Khansahib Malik Tariq & Tehsildar Budgam Imtiyaz Ahmad among others. Dr Andrabi addressed the gathering after inaugurating the school.

“In new peaceful Kashmir, education and economic development have become the thrust areas for everybody. We are now dreaming big and working for a bright future for our children. This school will provide a potent option for qualitative education in the area”, said Darakhshan Andrabi. She said that during past ten years, mega steps have been taken for boosting our educational system in the country.

“Iconic higher education institutions have been set up in all parts of India including the UT of J&K. National Education Policy is the biggest educational reform which was done by Modi Sarkar after decades”, said Waqf Board Chairperson. She said that our children are now exposed to creativity and productivity in place of violence and hatred.

“It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that good humanist and nationalistic visions are shared with our brilliant students so that they are inspired to do good for the country and the world”, said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.

Waqf Chairperson was given a rousing welcome on her arrival in the area.